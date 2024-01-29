Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

SPXSY traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($146.12) to £111 ($141.04) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

