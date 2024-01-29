SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $14,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,362,000 after buying an additional 79,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $186.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 111.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.32 and a 200-day moving average of $176.54. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.66 and a 12 month high of $198.35.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

