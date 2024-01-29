Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in January

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

STAF stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.62% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

