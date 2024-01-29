Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Acquires £19,200 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Aldridge purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($24,396.44).

Staffline Group Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of LON:STAF opened at GBX 26 ($0.33) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.77. The company has a market cap of £38.79 million, a PE ratio of 2,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. Staffline Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 43.64 ($0.55).

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

