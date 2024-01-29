Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,026 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.10% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,766,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,232,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $94.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.07. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

