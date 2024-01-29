Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 417,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
About Stelco
Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.
