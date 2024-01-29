Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Set at C$89.00 by CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) received a C$89.00 price target from analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SJ. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.71.

Shares of SJ stock traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$79.52. 30,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,567. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$72.17. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$46.02 and a 12-month high of C$85.77. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.62. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of C$949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$915.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.8224163 EPS for the current year.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

