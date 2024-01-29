Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $147.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.72. 19,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,511. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $111.42 and a 12 month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

