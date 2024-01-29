StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 0.4 %

BDL stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.67. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

