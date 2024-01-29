StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $88.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.02. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LL Flooring

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LL Flooring by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 154,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 33,117 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in LL Flooring during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in LL Flooring by 38.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in LL Flooring by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in LL Flooring by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

