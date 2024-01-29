StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LL opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $88.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.02. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
