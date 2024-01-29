StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Price Performance

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $0.09 on Friday. Novan has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Novan during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

