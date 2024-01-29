StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

SIF opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

