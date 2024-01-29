StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Stock Down 4.2 %
SIF opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%.
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
