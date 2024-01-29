StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Trading Down 0.4 %
CSTR opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $392.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $19.47.
CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CapStar Financial
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.