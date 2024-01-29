StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

CSTR opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $392.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

