StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYCC. Brookline Capital Management cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $2.12 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -27.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

