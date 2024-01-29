StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 3.9 %

EDUC stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

