StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Down 3.9 %
EDUC stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%.
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
