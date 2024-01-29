StockNews.com Lowers Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a hold rating and a $18.90 target price for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an underperform rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $477.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

