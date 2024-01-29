StockNews.com Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.93.

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

FedEx stock opened at $251.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

