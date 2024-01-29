StockNews.com Lowers TELUS (NYSE:TU) to Sell

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

TELUS Trading Down 0.2 %

TELUS stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

