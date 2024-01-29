Stratis 1-Day Volume Hits $15.73 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Stratis has a total market cap of $140.46 million and $15.73 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,248.40 or 0.05343796 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00082485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00028866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00022499 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,231,202 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

