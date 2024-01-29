Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Up 4.4%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.35. 51,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 549,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington University acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.