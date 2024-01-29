Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.35. Approximately 51,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 549,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPCR shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 997,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 109.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 79,467 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 249.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 37,461 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 420,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.