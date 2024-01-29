Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $312.05. The stock had a trading volume of 89,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,682. The company has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $248.96 and a 1-year high of $317.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

