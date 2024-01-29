Stryker (SYK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter. Stryker has set its FY23 guidance at $10.35-$10.45 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

SYK stock opened at $311.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker has a 12 month low of $248.96 and a 12 month high of $317.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

