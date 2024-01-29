Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Achieves $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded down 38% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $11.81 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00017375 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016445 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,016.08 or 1.00049481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011197 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00203613 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00021877 USD and is up 29.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

