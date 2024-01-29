SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Short Interest Up 35.8% in January

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the December 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 21.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 358,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

SurgePays Stock Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ SURG traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. SurgePays has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $118.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. SurgePays had a return on equity of 148.74% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $34.16 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SURG. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in SurgePays during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SurgePays during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SurgePays during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SurgePays by 32.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

