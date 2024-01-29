SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Short Interest Up 35.8% in January

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the December 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 21.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 358,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
SurgePays Stock Up 10.0 %
NASDAQ SURG traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. SurgePays has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $118.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44.
SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. SurgePays had a return on equity of 148.74% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $34.16 million during the quarter.
About SurgePays
SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.
