Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Down to $10.75

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $10.35. Suzano shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 314,930 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Suzano Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Suzano had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. This is an increase from Suzano’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Suzano’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Institutional Trading of Suzano

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Suzano by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,744,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 495,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Suzano by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,278,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after acquiring an additional 358,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Suzano by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,385,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Suzano by 1,461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Suzano by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Further Reading

