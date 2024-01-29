Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in January

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Sylogist Stock Up 0.8 %

Sylogist stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. Sylogist has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $5.88.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

