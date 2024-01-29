T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Account Management LLC

Account Management LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 4.5% of Account Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,884 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,657,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,823 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock worth $314,052,926. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

View Our Latest Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.