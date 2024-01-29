TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 8.5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 2,720,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,541,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.37.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

