TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,700 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 684,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
In related news, CEO Antony Koblish purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Antony Koblish purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Cuca purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,371 shares in the company, valued at $280,045.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $109,530. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $7.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $12.18.
TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 198.87% and a negative net margin of 82.43%. The company had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
