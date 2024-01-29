TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,700 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 684,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at TELA Bio

In related news, CEO Antony Koblish purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Antony Koblish purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Cuca purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,371 shares in the company, valued at $280,045.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $109,530. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TELA shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TELA

TELA Bio Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $7.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $12.18.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 198.87% and a negative net margin of 82.43%. The company had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELA Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.