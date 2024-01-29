Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.12

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.12 and last traded at $93.78, with a volume of 27306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.60 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tennant news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tennant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 83,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,613,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

