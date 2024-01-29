Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.12

Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.12 and last traded at $93.78, with a volume of 27306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNC. CJS Securities raised shares of Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.82.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.60 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Tennant’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tennant news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,122,000 after purchasing an additional 119,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 853,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

