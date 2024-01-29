TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) vs. Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Yield10 Bioscience and TerrAscend, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67 TerrAscend 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yield10 Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,499.63%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than TerrAscend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience N/A -888.81% -228.84% TerrAscend -21.36% -16.01% -6.72%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and TerrAscend’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 5.82 -$13.57 million ($2.48) -0.09 TerrAscend $247.83 million 2.43 -$329.91 million N/A N/A

Yield10 Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TerrAscend.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

