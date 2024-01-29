Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 3.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $169.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.58.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.93. 1,734,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,594,501. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.75. The company has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

