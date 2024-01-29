TFI International’s (TFII) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.81.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in TFI International in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
