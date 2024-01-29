TFI International’s (TFII) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.81.

Get TFI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFII

TFI International Trading Up 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

TFII traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.94. 44,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,595. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.94. TFI International has a 1-year low of $100.96 and a 1-year high of $138.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in TFI International in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.