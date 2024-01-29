The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Up 40.9% in January

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

The Berkeley Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.