The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $258.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

NYSE BA opened at $205.47 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

