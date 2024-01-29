The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,135. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

