The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of The Cigna Group worth $78,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CI stock opened at $297.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $319.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

