The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.9% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after buying an additional 8,979,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $429,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,784,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,684,613. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $257.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

