The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,432 shares during the period. The Ensign Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $93,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 233,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.80.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.76. 66,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,851. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.86. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $118.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.53%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

