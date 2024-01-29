The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Increased by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.92. 843,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,815. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.10 and a 200 day moving average of $145.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

