The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $220.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a reduce rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.00.

Tesla Stock Up 0.3 %

TSLA stock opened at $183.25 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

