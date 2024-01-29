The Goldman Sachs Group Raises SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $207.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $207.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.50.

NYSE SAP opened at $173.68 on Friday. SAP has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $176.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.36.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, analysts predict that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,569,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 213.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

