The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.26

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.26 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 37405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
The India Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28.
The India Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%.
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
