The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.26

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.26 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 37405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

The India Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28.

The India Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

About The India Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in The India Fund by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 161,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 103,376 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The India Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The India Fund by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. 8.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

