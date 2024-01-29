The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.29. The stock had a trading volume of 93,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,958. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.25. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $167.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

