The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $305.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,238. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.56.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

