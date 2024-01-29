The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,030,794 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $211.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $215.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.