Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.
TCBX has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $751,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 93,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.17% of the company’s stock.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
