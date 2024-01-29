Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $269.09 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Threshold has a total market cap of $269.09 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00017329 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016224 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,039.44 or 0.99918019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011205 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00202188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,559,447,724.272491 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02631528 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $13,423,222.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.